Vaccines, live music, food, prizes available at EPACenter's first public event at new building

EPACenter, a youth development center in East Palo Alto, will host a vaccine event on Friday, featuring live music, activities, free food and prizes.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at EPACenter, 1950 Bay Road, East Palo Alto. It is a partnership with San Mateo County's Health Department and the city of East Palo Alto.

Vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and older. Workers from San Mateo County Health will administer the vaccines. Second doses will be available July 30.

Percussionist James Henry will perform live jazz music at the event, which also features art activities, free hot food packs, $50 gift certificates and door prize drawings for portable speakers.

This will be the first public event at EPACenter's new outdoor amphitheater, which was recently renovated. Work is still being done on the indoor buildings.