Huge branch crushes parked car after neighbors worried about tree's safety

A large tree branch recently fell in Sharon Heights, crushing the Mini Cooper parked beneath it.

The branch fell about a week after the Menlo Park city arborist denied a request to remove the tree, according to Sharon Heights resident Felicity Barringer.

Her husband had alerted the Sharon Heights Homeowners Association about the branch, located on Brent Court, and the risk it posed shortly after moving to the neighborhood earlier this year, she said in an email to The Almanac.

Barringer said she was told that the homeowners association was aware of the risk and had requested permission to remove the tree in March 2020. The city was said to have denied the association's request in the week before the branch fell, she said.

The Almanac requested information and documents related to the tree removal request from the city but had not received a response as of The Almanac's Wednesday press deadline.