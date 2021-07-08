Arts

Second Sunday art program will have everyone making faces

Cantor Arts Center hosts a virtual program exploring portraits made from food

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Jul 8, 2021
Artist Martine Gutierrez will discuss her photographic self-portraits made from food. Pictured is Gutierrez's "Masking, Green-Grape Mask," p51 from "Indigenous Woman", Masking Series. Courtesy Martine Gutierrez/Cantor Arts Center.

Kids are sometimes told that playing with your food or making faces are no-nos, but it turns out that making faces out of your food can actually lead to some fun, memorable art.

The Cantor Arts Center's Second Sunday From Home program for July, "Fabulous Food Faces," which takes place online Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m., draws inspiration from artists who use food to create whimsical, fantastic portraits. It's a practice that goes back farther than one might think — to the Renaissance, at least — though this program will look at the work of contemporary artist Martine Gutierrez, who creates "socially conscious photographic self-portraits using food,'' according to the program notes. Gutierrez will be on hand to discuss her work and her techniques.

This family friendly event offers guidelines for participants to create their own portrait from food and may prove to be the ultimate art project for using whatever materials are on hand.

For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com.

