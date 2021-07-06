Arts

Windrider Bay Area Film Forum holds virtual festival that aims to inspire

'Lens of Hope' is the theme for screenings, filmmaker events

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

"Tree #3" will be screened as part of Windrider Bay Area Film Forum's virtual festival. Courtesy the film's Facebook page.

Windrider Bay Area Film Forum will present a virtual series of film screenings and discussions with a "Lens of Hope" theme July 8-10 and 15-16.

On the July 8-10 screening docket are films including "Carterland," about President Jimmy Carter's role in environmental protection and social justice; "River City Drumbeat," about a Kentucky couple who start a drum corps to inspire youth creativity, discipline, and pride in their African heritage; and a trio of short films ("Knocking Down the Fences," "Tree #3" and "Red Horizon")." On July 15-16, audiences with Netflix subscriptions can view "Rising Phoenix" and "Giving Voice." Q&A sessions accompany all the films.

"Windrider's 'Lens of Hope' filter invites its audience to engage and listen as filmmakers tell their stories, showing constructive responses to important issues," according to a press release from the organization.

For schedule, tickets and more information, go to windriderbayarea.org.

