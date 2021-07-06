Atherton police report three more burglaries

Three more burglaries have been reported in Atherton since the end of May, according to a police news bulletin put out after the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Residents have lost about $119,514 wroth of goods so far this year, said Cmdr. Daniel Larsen in a Tuesday, July 6, email.

The most recent incident, which took place around 9:36 p.m. on Monday, July 5, is the 31st so far this year. Someone broke a glass window to enter a home on the 300 block of Atherton Avenue. The burglar(s) rummaged through two bedrooms and took miscellaneous items, police said.

In two other cases, one between May 18 and 28 on the unit block of Serrano Drive and another around noon on June 29 in the 300 block of Selby Lane, burglars broke into garages. In the first burglary, someone took two electric skateboards worth $2,800. In the second, someone tried to steal a car. When they were unsuccessful, they took five pairs of sunglasses, worth $2,250 combined, from the car instead.

Police Chief Steve McCulley called the rise in burglaries in town "alarming" at a community meeting last week.

Over the weekend, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office also reported a residential burglary took place on July 1 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley. Someone broke in by smashing a rear glass door, then ransacked the home and took several items. There are no suspect leads or information at this time, the Sheriff's Office said.