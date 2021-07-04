Man arrested for setting off illegal fireworks near Menlo Park

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were alerted by a gunshot detection system late Saturday to what turned out to be a man setting off illegal fireworks in an unincorporated area of Menlo Park.
Deputies responded at 9:57 p.m. to the 100 block of Arrowhead Lane in the South Fair Oaks neighborhood. Upon arrival they saw a man put a canister into his pocket and pick up several others before walking quickly away from them.
The deputies caught up to the man, identified as a 30-year-old resident of unincorporated Menlo Park, and arrested him for suspicion of three offenses: possession of illegal fireworks, possession of spent firework containers and providing false identification to deputies.
Comments
What is this China? It's the fourth of July and this citizen has the right (and duty) to mark the day as our founding fathers deserve the respect for their courage to create the greatest country this world. Enough with trying to steal away our God given freedoms you miserable bunch of Commie Karens.
Marlon,
They do not have the right to set off dangerous explosives that keep everyone within 5 miles awake at night, scare pets and children and risk starting houses on fire. If they want to set off fireworks they should go somewhere it is legal, won't disturb others and does not pose a fire threat.