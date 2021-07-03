News

Man arrested in connection with death of woman in East Palo Alto

Police: Killing occurred during an argument

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Jason Charles Dixon, 42, was arrested in connection with killing a woman in East Palo Alto on July 2, 2021. Image courtesy PhotoSpin.

A man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman that reportedly occurred during an argument between the two individuals in East Palo Alto on Friday, police said.

Jason Charles Dixon, 42, was arrested on suspicion of the killing, according to the East Palo Alto Police Department.

On July 2 at 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of Verbena Drive, about a block east from Pulgas Avenue.

Responding officers located a woman in a garage suffering from visible injuries.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures on the woman, who died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said Dixon and the woman were in an argument when Dixon allegedly attacked her with a blunt object that ultimately caused fatal injuries.

The killing is the the third homicide in the city so far this year. Two other homicides happened on May 4 and May 23, both involving men who suffered gunshot wounds on Woodland Avenue.

As of Saturday morning, the woman's identity has not been released by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office, which is working to contact her next of kin.

Anyone with information on Friday's homicide is asked to the East Palo Alto Police Department by calling Detective Joseph Klein at 650-833-9904. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.

