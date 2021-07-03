Community college district pledges to make tuition free

The San Mateo County Community College District governing board approved $6.75 million in free tuition for its students as part of its fiscal year 2022 budget during a June 23 meeting.

Free college education is currently available for students who enroll in the district's Promise Scholars Program, which offers scholarships and support services to first-time, full-time students. In April, the county's Board of Supervisors pledged $2 million to expand the program.

The district is aiming to double the size of that program, which currently has about 2,000 full-time students enrolled.

The added funding will also expand dual enrollment at College of San Mateo and Cañada College ($2.5 million), and go toward textbook costs ($1.25 million), according to the June 23 board meeting packet.

"Still more work to do, but it is a huge step toward facilitating equity, access and upward mobility for our underresourced students," said trustee John Pimentel, who lives in Menlo Park.