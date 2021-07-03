News

Community college district pledges to make tuition free

District sets aside $6.75 million

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 3, 2021, 8:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The entrance of Cañada College in Woodside on Feb. 10, 2021. The San Mateo County Community College District, which Cañada College is part of, has started an initiative to make tuition free for its students. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The San Mateo County Community College District governing board approved $6.75 million in free tuition for its students as part of its fiscal year 2022 budget during a June 23 meeting.

Free college education is currently available for students who enroll in the district's Promise Scholars Program, which offers scholarships and support services to first-time, full-time students. In April, the county's Board of Supervisors pledged $2 million to expand the program.

The district is aiming to double the size of that program, which currently has about 2,000 full-time students enrolled.

The added funding will also expand dual enrollment at College of San Mateo and Cañada College ($2.5 million), and go toward textbook costs ($1.25 million), according to the June 23 board meeting packet.

"Still more work to do, but it is a huge step toward facilitating equity, access and upward mobility for our underresourced students," said trustee John Pimentel, who lives in Menlo Park.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The board also approved restarting the Cañada College shuttle that runs through East Palo Alto to help students get to Cañada in Woodside for $421,200.

Some 581 students in the Promise Scholars Program graduated in 2021, according to the packet.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Community college district pledges to make tuition free

District sets aside $6.75 million

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 3, 2021, 8:51 am

The San Mateo County Community College District governing board approved $6.75 million in free tuition for its students as part of its fiscal year 2022 budget during a June 23 meeting.

Free college education is currently available for students who enroll in the district's Promise Scholars Program, which offers scholarships and support services to first-time, full-time students. In April, the county's Board of Supervisors pledged $2 million to expand the program.

The district is aiming to double the size of that program, which currently has about 2,000 full-time students enrolled.

The added funding will also expand dual enrollment at College of San Mateo and Cañada College ($2.5 million), and go toward textbook costs ($1.25 million), according to the June 23 board meeting packet.

"Still more work to do, but it is a huge step toward facilitating equity, access and upward mobility for our underresourced students," said trustee John Pimentel, who lives in Menlo Park.

The board also approved restarting the Cañada College shuttle that runs through East Palo Alto to help students get to Cañada in Woodside for $421,200.

Some 581 students in the Promise Scholars Program graduated in 2021, according to the packet.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.