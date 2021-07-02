Education briefs: Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation raises $3.5M, M-A principal's salary revealed

Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation raises $3.5M

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) presented its annual grant to the Menlo Park City School District at the June 10 school board meeting. This year, the foundation raised $3.5 million.

"Despite the pandemic's uncertainty, our community came together and supported the One Community Campaign in fall 2020 to raise much needed funds for our schools' parent teacher organizations and the MPAEF," according to the June 23 district newsletter. "Our schools would not be the same without this campaign that supports libraries, science, music, art, mental health and wellness support, lower class sizes and so much more. And during the 2020-21 school year, the campaign also supported the Virtual Academy and other pandemic-related needs."

Watch a video of Encinal School's Esme Collier's class present the "big check" to Superintendent Erik Burmeister and School Board President Sherwin Chen here.

Menlo Park district community survey

The Menlo Park City School District is collecting community feedback in its annual survey until July 31.

The survey helps district officials understand community members' priorities and expectations.