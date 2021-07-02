News

Education briefs: Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation raises $3.5M, M-A principal's salary revealed

Menlo Park City School District Board President Sherwin Chen, second to the right, and Superintendent Erik Burmeister, far right, accept a check from the district's foundation (foundation Executive Director Carrie Chen is far left and Paige Arata, co-president, is second to the left) for over $3 million. Courtesy Menlo Park City School District.

Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation raises $3.5M

The Menlo Park-Atherton Education Foundation (MPAEF) presented its annual grant to the Menlo Park City School District at the June 10 school board meeting. This year, the foundation raised $3.5 million.

"Despite the pandemic's uncertainty, our community came together and supported the One Community Campaign in fall 2020 to raise much needed funds for our schools' parent teacher organizations and the MPAEF," according to the June 23 district newsletter. "Our schools would not be the same without this campaign that supports libraries, science, music, art, mental health and wellness support, lower class sizes and so much more. And during the 2020-21 school year, the campaign also supported the Virtual Academy and other pandemic-related needs."

Watch a video of Encinal School's Esme Collier's class present the "big check" to Superintendent Erik Burmeister and School Board President Sherwin Chen here.

Menlo Park district community survey

The Menlo Park City School District is collecting community feedback in its annual survey until July 31.

The survey helps district officials understand community members' priorities and expectations.

Take the survey here.

New M-A principal's salary released

Karl Losekoot will be Menlo-Atherton High School's principal during the 2021-22 school year. Courtesy Sequoia Union High School District.

Karl Losekoot, Menlo-Atherton's newest principal, will earn an annual salary of $195,196, according to district spokesperson Ana Maria Pulido.

The Sequoia Union High School District governing board approved hiring Losekoot on May 26.

He started in the role on July 1 and previously served as vice principal at the Atherton high school. As vice principal, he earned $172,847 in 2019, according to Transparent California.

Angela Swartz

