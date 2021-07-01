Virtual talk takes flight with an introduction to bird-watching

Woodside Arts & Culture's First Friday online talk on Friday, July 2, offers the chance to learn about bird-watching without having to leave one's own nest. Alvaro Jaramillo, owner of the birding tour company Alvaro's Adventures, is the featured speaker. The talk takes place at 7 p.m.

Though Jaramillo typically organizes and leads birdwatching tours to many different regions throughout the world, he's offered some webinars and virtual talks during the pandemic. The company's tours to everywhere from Antarctica to the Galapagos, Bhutan to Colombia are now back on schedule for 2021 and 2022, but for those looking to stay closer to home, Alvaro's Adventures holds some Bay Area tours, as well, focusing on seabirds.

Jaramillo, who lives in Half Moon Bay with his family, has been birding since he was 11 years old, according to the Alvaro's Adventures website. He was born in Chile and began birding in Toronto, where he grew up. He is a biologist, researcher, conservationist and guide, and has authored numerous articles and publications relating to birding, including the field guide "Birds of Chile." Jaramillo is also a recipient of the Eisenmann Medal, presented by the Linnean Society of New York, which honors the recipient's "excellence in ornithology and encouragement of the amateur," according to the society's website. The society was founded to support both amateur and professional interest in ornithology, natural science, and conservation.

For more information, visit woodsideartandculture.org.