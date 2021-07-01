East Palo Alto man arrested in April drive-by shooting of two Mountain View teens

A 23-year-old East Palo Alto man was arrested in connection with the shooting of two teenagers in Mountain View in April, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department on Thursday.

Police said Dasein Lauese was arrested without incident at a Valero gas station at 334 San Antonio Road on June 30, around 7 p.m., after police detectives received a warrant. A gun was found in Lauese's car, police said, and investigators are in the process of determining if it's the same weapon used in the April shooting, the press release said.

Police conducted a search warrant at a home near the 2500 block of Baylor Street in East Palo Alto believed to be connected to Lauese. During the search, police said they found three guns, including an AR-15 and a loaded ghost gun, which is put together by the owner and untraceable. Another man, believed to be in possession of the ghost gun, was also arrested.

Lauese's arrest was the result of a months-long investigation, following the drive-by shooting that put two teenage Mountain View residents into the hospital.

On April 9, around 8:30 p.m., officers received reports of shots being fired on El Camino Real near Castro Street. Mountain View police said they believed someone was driving eastbound on El Camino Real, approached the victim's vehicle and fired several rounds before driving away.