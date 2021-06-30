News

Atherton, Portola Valley starting to bring back some in-person government services

Woodside doesn't have a date set yet, but Town Hall is open by appointment

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Wed, Jun 30, 2021
The Portola Valley Town Center. Pictured is the library the to the left and the community hall in the background. San Mateo County is hosting summer camps at its libraries, including the Portola Valley Library, this year to support students who endured a difficult year of distance learning. Michelle Le/The Almanac

Atherton and Portola Valley officials are beginning to reopen in-person services 15 months after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Government meetings will remain virtual for the time being.

Atherton has fully reopened consistent with Governor Gavin Newson's reopening plan, said City Manager George Rodericks in a June 23 email. Facilities in Holbrook-Palmer Park may be rented and in-person town hall services have returned. Masks are required for people who are unvaccinated, including both staff and members of the public.

The Atherton Council Chambers. Photo by Michelle Le

Demand is returning to normal levels for rentals in the park, Rodericks said.

Rodericks anticipates the Atherton City Council will return to meeting in-person in September. The council doesn't meet in August, he noted. The town currently streams its meetings through Midpen Media Center, but is also looking into the possibility of a Zoom hybrid meeting model once construction on the Town Center is completed.

"We are waiting for that until we move into the new buildings and can use the new Council Chambers," he said. "It's likely going to coincide with the September/October timeline."

On June 15, Portola Valley began accepting reservations at its indoor and outdoor facilities for July 12 and beyond, according to a town newsletter. Town hall is set to reopen to the public the same day. The town will keep in place expanded online services rolled out during the pandemic as well as expanded online services in the Planning and Building, Parks and Recreation, and Administrative departments, according to the plan the Town Council approved on May 25.

The council has yet to set a date for when it will resume in-person meetings, said Mayor Maryann Derwin in a June 23 email. The town's 2022 fiscal year budget does include a $79,800 line item for purchasing "hybrid meeting software" to allow for people to participate in council and committee meetings both virtually and in-person at the Historic Schoolhouse in the future.

There will be an enrichment camp at the town library, sponsored by San Mateo County Libraries, to help students catch up on academics after a school year of distance learning. The program is receiving $892,000 in additional funds from the Library JPA Board.

Independence Hall in Woodside on Nov. 10, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Woodside Town Hall is open by appointment only, according to the town's website.

"We do not have a definitive reopening date as of yet," said Mayor Brian Dombkowski in a June 24 email. "Although logically it can't be any later than when the council comes back (in person)."

