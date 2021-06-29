Menlo Park gallery celebrates the art of the Olympics

In celebration of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park is featuring the sports photography of David Burnett (perhaps best known for his photographs of former President Barack Obama and other U.S. presidents), John Todd and David Madison, drawing from the photographers' experience photographing 22 Olympic Games and numerous qualifying events and training sessions.

"Each photographer uses their own distinct photographic techniques, vantage points and the show highlights the aesthetics and power of sport through images both symbolic and inspirational," according to a press release from Art Ventures.

"My intention was to select only the images that depict the pain, struggle, and aesthetics of each athlete without showing crowds, medals or Olympic rings," Art Ventures Gallery Director Katharina Powers said in the release.

The exhibition, "The Torch is Burning," runs through July 31 at the 888 Santa Cruz Ave. gallery. Contact Art Ventures for most up-to-date hours.

More information is available at artventuresgallery.com.