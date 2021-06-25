SamTrans calls on VTA, city of San Francisco to repay $82M debt

The JPB and its agencies then entered a contract outlining how SamTrans would be reimbursed and making SamTrans the JPB's managing agency until reimbursement.

After the JPB was initially formed in the late 1980s to take control of Caltrain, SamTrans paid $82 million to help purchase the Caltrain Corridor from its previous owner. At the time, VTA and San Francisco had no available funding, according to details provided in the resolution.

SamTrans, VTA and the city of San Francisco oversee Caltrain. The agencies are part of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board or JPB, which is made up of representatives from San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.

The SamTrans Board of Directors is seeking reimbursement from the Valley Transportation Authority and the city of San Francisco for an $82 million debt incurred when the agencies originally purchased the Caltrain Corridor.

"What we have witnessed so far is two of the three member agencies seeking to take over control through a new governance structure while leaving large outstanding debts incurred for the current one," Stone said.

Stone said that SamTrans is open to improvements to governance that will benefit riders or improve Caltrain's efficiency but said that has not been the case.

While SamTrans remains the managing agency responsible for running Caltrain's day-to-day operations, in the past year, officials from the other JPB agencies have pushed to change how Caltrain is governed.

To recover the debt, the SamTrans board authorized its Acting General Manager/CEO Carter Mau to seek a written response from the city of San Francisco, VTA and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission about how they will be reimbursed.

Charles Stone, chairman of the SamTrans Board of Directors and mayor of the city of Belmont, said in a statement that the time is "past due" for the bills to be addressed.

However, to date, VTA and the city of San Francisco have made no payments toward the debt, according to the resolution.

SamTrans calls on VTA, city of San Francisco to repay $82M debt