Fire district to fete retiring Chief Harold Schapelhouman on Monday

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 25, 2021, 11:55 am 0
Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman in his office on Jan. 9, 2014. The district will hold a retirement party for the chief on June 28. Photo by Michelle Le.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is hosting a retirement party for Chief Harold Schapelhouman, who has been in the post for 15 years. The event, which is open to the community, will take place Monday, June 28, 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 300 Middlefield Ave., Menlo Park, according to a flyer sent out by the district.

Schapelhouman joined the fire district in June 1981. Over the span of his 40-year career, he has served in a dozen different positions, including firefighter, dispatcher and rescue driver, and is a veteran of numerous national incidents.

In 2013, after three decades in a career that saw him deployed to the 9/11 terrorist attack, the Oklahoma City bombing, Hurricane Katrina and local emergencies too numerous to count, he suffered a spinal cord injury from falling off a ladder at home. After recovering from the fall, he returned to work in a wheelchair.

In 2018, he got a three-year contract extension with the district, which expires at the end of June.

After Schapelhouman steps down, Mike Shaffer, Menlo Park Fire Protection District's deputy fire chief, will take over as interim chief.

