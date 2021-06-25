Community briefs: Priory, Woodside Elementary graduations; Special Olympics torch run; community meetings

Tyler Rattner spoke on "Making a Difference," Sawyer Linnell spoke on "A Class of Mythic Proportions" and Ana Guzman's speech was entitled "Till We Meet Again," according to a school press release.

The class of 2021 chose "Memories" by Maroon 5 as their class song, which they sang accompanied by Siena de Heer on guitar and Leah Triantos on piano.

Emma Zwaanstra and Leah also performed an original song titled "The Way."

Ethan Butler, Henry Hutchinson, de Heer and Amelia Muller presented the class gift, which is a new sofa for the teacher break room, the release states.

Atherton Police Department takes part in Special Olympics Torch Run

Despite the heat wave, eight Atherton Police Department officers, 10 staff members and two dispatchers ran in the annual Special Olympics Torch Run through San Mateo County alongside other county police agencies on June 18, according to police Chief Steve McCulley.

McCulley said the official route was 2 miles long, but his team ran an additional mile, to Woodside Road, with the Redwood City Police Department and Sheriff's Office teams.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run is a fundraiser to support the Special Olympics Northern California. Annually, almost 110,000 law enforcement members carry the "Flame of Hope," symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity.

Law enforcement agencies will continue to hand off the Flame of Hope torch until a state Capitol ceremony on June 25, according to Atherton police.

Portola Valley equity and housing committee members selected

The Portola Valley Town Council appointed nine members to the newly created Equity Committee during its June 9 meeting. Ali Aalaei, Kim Acker, Patt Baenen, Johnathan Clark, Judy Murphy, Lucy Neely, Andrew Pierce, Gwendolyn Stritter and Karen Vahtra all join the committee, which will meet monthly at a date and time to be determined. Its first meeting is set for Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. On the agenda: nominating a committee chair, vice chair and secretary and discussing and starting work on the committee's charter including developing a mission statement and setting a regular meeting date and time.

The committee will address systemic barriers to inclusion that may exist within the town's policies, regulations and practices, according to the town website.

The council also chose Aimee Armsby, Sue Crane, Sarah Dorahy, Erik Doyle, William Kelly, Jocelyn Swisher, Bob Turcott, Janey Ward and Helen Wolter to serve on another new committee, the Housing Element Committee. The committee will serve through December 2022, according to the website.

Members are expected to:

• Provide recommendations to the council on an updated housing element that provides means to accommodate additional housing units.

• Explore options to minimize the impacts of additional housing units on the town's character, safety concerns and traffic.

• Maximize public participation by encouraging residents, business owners and the town's workforce to attend meetings and share ideas.

• Communicate information on the committee's progress and recommendations.

SRI redevelopers to host community meetings

Lane Partners, which recently announced plans to redevelop the 60-acre SRI International campus in Menlo Park with hundreds of units of housing, taller buildings and public space, has announced a series of three community meetings aimed at collecting input before the development application is officially submitted.

The meetings are scheduled for:

• Thursday, July 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

All of the meetings will be held at 333 Ravenswood Ave. in Menlo Park. People can RSVP to the open houses or learn more about the project here.

People may also schedule "office hour" appointments Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. or follow the project on social media at @MenloParkline to learn more.

Menlo Park and Ravenswood City School districts to hire coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion

The Menlo Park City and Ravenswood City school districts will hire a coordinator of diversity, equity and inclusion to help foster greater educational equity in the south Peninsula and address systematic inequities that affect both districts, according to a press release.

On June 10, the Menlo Park district's governing board unanimously approved the new position, which is salaried between $133,753 and $158,440 and funded through grant money, for the 2021-22 school year.

The coordinator will begin to address the differences in opportunities and outcomes among the communities' families.

"We are excited to share our expertise and build upon the work that has already taken place acknowledging the work ahead that both districts need to tackle to dismantle racist structures and practices that perpetuate inequities," said Ravenswood Superintendent Gina Sudaria in a statement.

Menlo Park district Superintendent Erik Burmeister said the role is a "remarkable opportunity at an important time in both our districts' histories; we have both been impacted by generations of systemic racism and racist policy, although in very different ways. We look forward to the collaboration and growing together in support of all students and families."

The districts, which serve over 4,300 K-8 students in East Palo Alto, Menlo Park and Atherton, have made initial steps in their antiracist journeys, the release states. For example, the Menlo Park district has established an antiracism advisory team, along with a speaker series and complementary book clubs, focused on issues of local racial equity. The district also audited classroom materials and made changes to its recruitment and hiring process to increase staff diversity.

After an initial pilot year, the board may consider extending the position using general funds, according to the release.

Applications are due June 30 here.