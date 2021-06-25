Atherton police call community meeting over recent burglaries in town

The Atherton Police Department will hold a community safety meeting on Zoom next Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. to discuss a recent spike of burglaries in town, ways to prevent burglaries, information about Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) in town and general police operations, according to a town news bulletin.

Police Chief Steve Chief McCulley sent a letter to residents on June 15 addressing the Atherton Police Department's crime prevention efforts and goals of strengthening the department's partnership with residents.

"But, none of these ideas will help unless they are used properly," the bulletin states. "Failing to lock doors and windows or to turn on security lighting and alarms will represent a failure of the overall protection system for the home. We hope that together, we can enhance the quality of life in Atherton and make our great community as safe and secure as possible."

In early June, police put out a news bulletin about the uptick of burglaries in town.

The last reported residential burglaries took place in unoccupied detached structures overnight on Thursday, June 24, on the unit blocks of Placitas Avenue and Middlefield Road.