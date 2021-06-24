Saratoga elementary school principal selected to lead Woodside High School

Karen van Putten, an elementary school principal in Saratoga, will become Woodside High School's newest principal.

Sequoia Union High School District governing board appointed van Putten at its Wednesday, June 23, meeting to lead the school starting in the coming 2021-22 school year, according to a district press release. Karen van Putten comes to the district with 27 years of experience in K-12 education as a teacher, mentor and principal in schools across the Bay Area and in Michigan.

Van Putten will fill the shoes of Diane Burbank, who retires at the end of June after nine years with the school. Van Putten's contract begins July 1.

"I look forward to connecting with and hearing the stories of our Woodside High School students, families and staff members," van Putten said in a statement. "As we come out of the pandemic and take thoughtful steps to continue to bring even more voices, heart and humanity to our school's narrative, I am honored to be part of the creative possibilities that will take Woodside to the next level in student learning and innovation. Until then, I hope everyone takes some time to rest and rejuvenate this summer."

Van Putten was a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts educator scholarship for her research in African literature, according to the district. She also researched East Asian history and educational policy in China through Stanford's program on international and cross-cultural education.