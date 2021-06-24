Ahead of community discussion on policing, council tackles how to approve police spending

Vice Mayor Betsy Nash initially said she would vote against accepting the funds because she didn't want to make decisions about police funding until a community conversation could be held to discuss policing matters citywide. While that meeting was initially scheduled for July 13, it has since been postponed due to council member scheduling conflicts.

In the meantime, the police department was awarded $376,660 from California's Cannabis Tax Fund grant program to deter impaired driving in the city. However, it remained up to the City Council to decide whether those funds should be accepted.

About a year ago, those community conversations had just started when then-police Chief Dave Bertini abruptly resigned, delaying further talks until a new chief was selected. Chief Dave Norris, who became head of the Menlo Park Police Department about two months ago, has been getting to know the department and community, he said in a recent interview.

It might have been a simple item approved without discussion on the city's consent calendar, but council members took some time to discuss how to move forward with police spending without first hosting the long-awaited community discussion of policing in Menlo Park.

Norris said that the grant is aimed at bringing back traffic enforcement and wouldn't change current police practices when it comes to traffic stops. Instead, it would aim to strengthen an education and enforcement around traffic safety, a realm that generates more community complaints than other activities citywide, as is the case with most cities.

"My concern is that there will be more traffic (and a) greater possibility of additional racial profiling in those stops," she said.

Combs described how last year, when police funds were cut from the city's budget, he pushed back when some suggested the position was taken as a measure to defund the police. He said he felt the cuts were made primarily because of pandemic-related revenue shortfalls. With the city's funding situation looking brighter again, he said, "I don't see how we can say that we're not going to then restart those programs without saying it is a defund police posture."

Accepting the funds, he argued, would boost morale in the department and provide "some glimmer of encouragement from our local government that says that they have some degree of confidence in our officers and police department to provide public safety."

Some of the funds might be used to conduct checkpoints to deter drunk driving or driving under the influence of cannabis or other substances, he said.

At its June 22 meeting, the council also voted 4-0 with Taylor absent to increase the rates in the voter-approved landscape assessment district by 3% each to maintain both trees and sidewalks in front of homes where they exist in the city.

The City Council opted to delay voting on the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year in advance of the June 30 deadline because Taylor was absent due to illness. A meeting was scheduled for Monday, June 28, to consider the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as to consider the possibility of taking action to extend the eviction moratorium that is currently set to expire in California on June 30.

Ultimately, the council voted to accept the funds 4-0, with Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor absent, with the provision that the funds be used for education more than enforcement, upon Nash's request.

Councilwoman Jen Wolosin said that following the council's discussion, she felt comfortable accepting the grant money, but added that, "We need to have this conversation about policing and we need to have it soon. It continues to bubble up."

He argued for accepting the funds on the grounds that the city has been heavily involved in encouraging people to bike and walk around town and not drive. Since those activities make people more vulnerable to injury by vehicles, having a program aimed at deterring people from driving under the influence of substances is a safety issue.

"At some point I have to believe we are going to bring back traffic officers ... I don't know why we wouldn't accept a grant that would pay for that," Mueller said, adding that $376,000 "is not a small amount of money to say we're not going to accept."

After apologizing in part for the delays for the policing discussion – he said he wanted to approve the city's budget first before diving into it – Combs added that he didn't see a future in which the city would not bring back traffic enforcement and community resource officers, for instance. "I do think we need to start making those decisions to bring those services and units back."

Ahead of community discussion on policing, council tackles how to approve police spending

Menlo Park council OKs grant for new spending on traffic enforcement