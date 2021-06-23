Palo Alto Players celebrates 90 years with a gala

Palo Alto Players is celebrating its 90th anniversary with a hybrid gala fundraiser on Sunday, June 27, available both in person (at a limited capacity) and online.

"Welcome Home" will feature performances and tributes by local artists, an online auction and a sneak peek at the 2021-2022 season for the long-running community theater company.

The event will take place at (and livestream from) the Lucie Stern Theater, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, at 5 p.m. The event marks the first time Palo Alto Players' audiences are invited back into the theater since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person attendees must show proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test, as well as wear a mask and maintain distance from other seating groups, according to the Palo Alto Players website.

Tickets are $90 for in-person admittance and $50 for livestream access. More information is available at paplayers.org.