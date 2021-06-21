News

Update: 68-year-old man missing from East Palo Alto has been found

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 21, 2021, 10:48 am 0
Update: Gonzalo Mazuera, a 68-year-old man who has Alzheimers and was reported missing earlier on Monday, has been located, the Menlo Park Police Department announced on Twitter.

Menlo Park police are asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk senior.

Gonzalo Mazuera, a 68-year-old man who has Alzheimers, was last seen at 2285 Tuscany Court, East Palo Alto, police said.

He is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard and mustache, police said. Mazuera was last seen wearing a purple shirt, gray pants and a fisherman's hat.

Anyone who has information that will help police locate Mazuera is asked to call 911 or Menlo Park police at 650-330-6300.

