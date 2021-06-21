Man stabbed outside bar in North Fair Oaks

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries over the weekend after being stabbed in a fight outside a bar in unincorporated Redwood City, authorities said.
The stabbing was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in front of Mazzocco's Club at 2808 Middlefield Road, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department.
The victim was stabbed during a fight involving several people, and three to four males were seen fleeing in a dark luxury sedan, the sheriff's department said.
The man was hospitalized with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Investigators believe the stabbing was targeted and based on a personal dispute.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Wang at (650) 363-4055. Anonymous tips may be left at the
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line, 1-800-547-2700.
