Menlo Park briefs: Juneteenth ceremony, Off the Grid returns and a blood drive with benefits

Juneteenth celebration planned

The city of Menlo Park is set to celebrate Juneteenth, a day commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S., with a ceremony in Belle Haven to recognize Karl E. Clark, an African American war hero from World War II and a longtime community activist and mentor.

The ceremony, set for 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Karl E. Clark Park at 313 Market Place in Menlo Park, will include the unveiling of a storyboard honoring Clark, for whom the Karl E. Clark Park is named.

Set to speak at the event are Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs and City Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor. The event is sponsored by the Menlo Park Historical Association, Belle Haven Action and the city of Menlo Park.

Donate blood, receive a gift card

A community blood drive is scheduled at Tarlton Properties, 1440 O'Brien Drive, in Menlo Park on Wednesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each donor will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment in advance at stanford.io/350kn8f or by calling 888-723-7831. Donations from people with Type O blood, particularly O-negative, are in special demand. Donors will be required to wear masks.