Menlo Park briefs: Juneteenth ceremony, Off the Grid returns and a blood drive with benefits

The city of Menlo Park is set to celebrate Juneteenth, a day commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S., with a ceremony in Belle Haven to recognize Karl E. Clark, an African American war hero from World War II and a longtime community activist and mentor.
The ceremony, set for 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, at Karl E. Clark Park at 313 Market Place in Menlo Park, will include the unveiling of a storyboard honoring Clark, for whom the Karl E. Clark Park is named.
Set to speak at the event are Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs and City Councilwoman Cecilia Taylor. The event is sponsored by the Menlo Park Historical Association, Belle Haven Action and the city of Menlo Park.
A community blood drive is scheduled at Tarlton Properties, 1440 O'Brien Drive, in Menlo Park on Wednesday, June 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each donor will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment in advance at stanford.io/350kn8f or by calling 888-723-7831. Donations from people with Type O blood, particularly O-negative, are in special demand. Donors will be required to wear masks.
"In order to help meet patients' increasing need for blood products at this time, we are working within social distancing guidelines to schedule new mobile blood drives," said Clayton Toller, Stanford Blood Center account manager.
"It's the blood that we have readily available that allows us to save a life at a moment's notice, so we're urging the local community to please consider donating at the Tarlton Properties blood drive. All it takes is about an hour of your time, and you can help save the lives of multiple patients with a single donation," he added.
Off the Grid, a weekly food truck gathering, was set to return to Menlo Park on Wednesday, June 16. Off the Grid is held in the Caltrain parking lot at 1120 Merrill St. in Menlo Park on Wednesdays from 5 to 9 p.m.
– Kate Bradshaw
