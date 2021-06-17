News

Spare the Air alert issued for Friday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 10:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday, the second straight day one has been issued because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures throughout much of the Bay Area prompted the air district to issue an alert for Thursday and then a second consecutive one for Friday. On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alert issued for Friday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 10:13 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday, the second straight day one has been issued because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.

Triple-digit temperatures throughout much of the Bay Area prompted the air district to issue an alert for Thursday and then a second consecutive one for Friday. On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.