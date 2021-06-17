San Francisco's Wildseed gets ready to lay down Peninsula roots

San Francisco eatery Wildseed is bringing its diverse plant-based cuisine to the Peninsula. The restaurant plans to open its second location in Palo Alto at the Town & Country Village, in the space previously occupied by Mayfield Bakery at 855 El Camino Real. Mayfield Bakery was shuttered by the pandemic last summer after a little more than a decade in the spot.

Jonathan Banasky, marketing manager for Back of the House, the restaurant group behind Wildseed, confirmed in an email that the restaurant is planning its second location at the Town & Country Village, and said that the Palo Alto Wildseed is targeted to open "in late summer or early fall 2021."

Back of the House counts San Francisco-based restaurants such as Beretta, Delarosa, El Techo, Lolinda, Starbelly, Super Duper Burgers and Uno Dos Tacos among its portfolio.

Wildseed's original location is in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood. The concept seems like a good fit for Palo Alto, according to Back of the House founder and CEO, Adriano Paganini.

"In general, the people of Palo Alto tend to be health conscious and care about the environment, which is the perfect clientele for Wildseed. We feel that we are going to be embraced with open arms by the community," Paganini said in an email.