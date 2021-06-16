News

Palo Alto police seek suspects in Louis Vuitton bag heist

Group steals handbags with estimated value of more than $100K

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

A group of 11 people shoplifted 36 Louis Vuitton handbags from Stanford Shopping Center on June 7, 2021, according to Palo Alto police. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

A group of 11 people took 36 handbags from the Louis Vuitton store at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday afternoon before fleeing in five awaiting vehicles, according to Palo Alto police.

Police estimated that the handbags grabbed in the coordinated heist are valued at more than $100,000, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. The suspects, who wore face coverings, didn't use any weapons or cause any injuries during the shoplift. They remain at large.

Officers learned about the heist through police dispatch, which received a call from a witness at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, reporting that a large group had just shoplifted from the store. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had left in the vehicles, which were described as a Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity SUV, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan and a red two-door Honda sedan.

A witness took a photo of one of the shoplifters as she fled through the mall with the stolen handbags. The group was described as a group of Black males and females who may be in their late teens or early 20s.

Palo Alto police are working with regional partners to see if the same group of suspects may be connected to any similar burglary shoplifts in other cities, according to the news release. While comparable to a case that occurred in Palo Alto at Neiman Marcus on May 19, the vehicles used in that incident were different, police said.

Anyone with information about Monday's theft is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

