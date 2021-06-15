Arts

Local entertainer has magic -- and comedy -- up his sleeve

Phil Ackerly performs an online show June 17

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Magician/comedian Phil Acklerly will perform a virtual show June 17, 2021. Courtesy City Lights Theater Company.

Local entertainer Phil Ackerly, who was born and raised in Palo Alto, will perform an online show featuring magic, comedy and storytelling on Thursday, June 17, at 8 p.m.

A former worker in the tech industry, Ackerly turned his passion for magic and comedy into a second career and has performed nationwide. His June 17 show is part of the Next Stage series offered by City Lights Theater Company (and hosted by former Palo Alto Weekly Arts & Entertainment Editor Rebecca Wallace).

The show will be broadcast for free over Zoom. To register, go to cltc.org.

