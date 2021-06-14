Menlo Park: Council hashes out budget, city recovery plan

After cutting tens of millions of dollars from the city of Menlo Park's budget last year, the City Council tentatively agreed to add back the equivalent of 24.5 full-time staff members at a cost of $3.75 million beyond what the city currently funds.

The City Council's discussion of the proposed budget on June 8 provided additional feedback on a number of proposals relating to which services to bring back after pandemic-related budget slashes last year. However, the 2021-22 budget isn't formally scheduled for potential approval until the council's June 22 meeting.

Access the draft budget here and the City Council agenda here closer to the meeting date for more information.

The format for the proposed budget for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year started by establishing a baseline option, setting forward a plan to fund the remaining services that weren't cut during the pandemic. From there, city staff developed a tiered list of options that the City Council could select to enhance services beyond the current level.

After working through those four tiers of options, which included at least 18 service proposals, the City Council tentatively agreed, via straw poll, to move forward with plans to approve 24.5 new staff members and $3.75 million to fund those service additions.