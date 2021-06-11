Police: Menlo Park man who used escort service slashed in the head, 17-year-old suspect arrested

A 17-year-old Stockton girl was arrested Thursday after allegedly slashing a man with a knife in his home in Menlo Park, police said.

Menlo Park police responded May 30 to a home in the 1100 block of Pine Street where the victim reported being cut in the back of his head by some sort of knife by the girl, after he had used an internet service to have a female escort come over. She reportedly stole cash as she left the home.

The man was treated at a hospital and later released.

Investigators were able to identify the girl and on Thursday, June 10, conducted an undercover operation in San Leandro that led to her arrest. She was taken back to Menlo Park and then booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Her name is not being released because she is a juvenile.