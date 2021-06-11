News

Police: Menlo Park man who used escort service slashed in the head, 17-year-old suspect arrested

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 5:16 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 17-year-old Stockton girl was arrested Thursday after allegedly slashing a man with a knife in his home in Menlo Park, police said.

Menlo Park police responded May 30 to a home in the 1100 block of Pine Street where the victim reported being cut in the back of his head by some sort of knife by the girl, after he had used an internet service to have a female escort come over. She reportedly stole cash as she left the home.

The man was treated at a hospital and later released.

Investigators were able to identify the girl and on Thursday, June 10, conducted an undercover operation in San Leandro that led to her arrest. She was taken back to Menlo Park and then booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Her name is not being released because she is a juvenile.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Police: Menlo Park man who used escort service slashed in the head, 17-year-old suspect arrested

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 5:16 pm

A 17-year-old Stockton girl was arrested Thursday after allegedly slashing a man with a knife in his home in Menlo Park, police said.

Menlo Park police responded May 30 to a home in the 1100 block of Pine Street where the victim reported being cut in the back of his head by some sort of knife by the girl, after he had used an internet service to have a female escort come over. She reportedly stole cash as she left the home.

The man was treated at a hospital and later released.

Investigators were able to identify the girl and on Thursday, June 10, conducted an undercover operation in San Leandro that led to her arrest. She was taken back to Menlo Park and then booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Her name is not being released because she is a juvenile.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.