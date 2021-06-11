News

Menlo School graduates its 102nd class

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 11:32 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo School held its 102nd commencement ceremony on June 9, 2021. Courtesy Jane Ridgeway.

About 140 Menlo School seniors graduated on Wednesday, June 9, on neighboring Menlo College's Cartan Field in Atherton.

During the ceremony, Head of School Than Healy said the school's 102nd graduating class "had a unique and difficult set of experiences" over the last 15 months, according to a school blog post. Last year the school held a drive-in ceremony because of the pandemic.

"Unexamined, this can only be a rough period of your life," he said. "But taking the time to reflect affords us insight into the principles that may guide our lives and the assets we didn't know we had to lean on in pursuit of the good life."

He described the pandemic as "far from a blessing," but praised students for adjusting their expectations.

"No longer is winning a state title your primary goal — but having a season together, or just enjoying the inspiration from Coach Smith is what you most pray for," he said. "Getting the 'A' has been replaced by being in the classroom with Mr. Spence or Ms. Orangio. Having a prom to rival what is shown on TV has been traded for simply being together for a night on the quad, singing your lungs out to different songs at the same time during a silent disco. At any moment you could have chosen defeat over victory, but by discerning what really matters most, you have taught yourselves and the rest of us how to find what is core in a situation."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Deans Cindy and Tony Lapolla addressed students. Faculty member Oscar King spoke on "Charge to the Seniors." Senior Class President Sareena Sandhu also spoke.

The choral program and chamber orchestra each shared recorded performances for the occasion.

There were 139 members of Menlo School's 2021 graduating class, according to the school.

Menlo School seniors walk across Cartan Field to graduate on June 9, 2021. Courtesy Jane Ridgeway.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Menlo School graduates its 102nd class

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 11:32 am

About 140 Menlo School seniors graduated on Wednesday, June 9, on neighboring Menlo College's Cartan Field in Atherton.

During the ceremony, Head of School Than Healy said the school's 102nd graduating class "had a unique and difficult set of experiences" over the last 15 months, according to a school blog post. Last year the school held a drive-in ceremony because of the pandemic.

"Unexamined, this can only be a rough period of your life," he said. "But taking the time to reflect affords us insight into the principles that may guide our lives and the assets we didn't know we had to lean on in pursuit of the good life."

He described the pandemic as "far from a blessing," but praised students for adjusting their expectations.

"No longer is winning a state title your primary goal — but having a season together, or just enjoying the inspiration from Coach Smith is what you most pray for," he said. "Getting the 'A' has been replaced by being in the classroom with Mr. Spence or Ms. Orangio. Having a prom to rival what is shown on TV has been traded for simply being together for a night on the quad, singing your lungs out to different songs at the same time during a silent disco. At any moment you could have chosen defeat over victory, but by discerning what really matters most, you have taught yourselves and the rest of us how to find what is core in a situation."

Deans Cindy and Tony Lapolla addressed students. Faculty member Oscar King spoke on "Charge to the Seniors." Senior Class President Sareena Sandhu also spoke.

The choral program and chamber orchestra each shared recorded performances for the occasion.

There were 139 members of Menlo School's 2021 graduating class, according to the school.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.