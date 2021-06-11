News

Menlo Park police arrest felon with loaded handgun

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 9:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park police arrested a 26-year-old from East Palo Alto on June 9 after police found that he illegally possessed a loaded handgun, according to a statement from the department.

Menlo Park police arrested a 26-year-old from East Palo Alto on June 9 after police found that he illegally possessed a loaded handgun.

Officers were investigating falsely displayed license plates when the man became agitated and tried to flee from the officers. While struggling to restrain him, an officer found a handgun in his waistband.

Officers took him into custody and safely retrieved the loaded firearm, according to the statement.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm with a prior conviction and with affiliation with a gang, possessing a firearm without a serial number and of obstructing or resisting an officer, according to the statement.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Menlo Park police arrest felon with loaded handgun

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 9:51 am

Menlo Park police arrested a 26-year-old from East Palo Alto on June 9 after police found that he illegally possessed a loaded handgun, according to a statement from the department.

Officers were investigating falsely displayed license plates when the man became agitated and tried to flee from the officers. While struggling to restrain him, an officer found a handgun in his waistband.

Officers took him into custody and safely retrieved the loaded firearm, according to the statement.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm with a prior conviction and with affiliation with a gang, possessing a firearm without a serial number and of obstructing or resisting an officer, according to the statement.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.