Menlo Park police arrest felon with loaded handgun

Menlo Park police arrested a 26-year-old from East Palo Alto on June 9 after police found that he illegally possessed a loaded handgun, according to a statement from the department.

Officers were investigating falsely displayed license plates when the man became agitated and tried to flee from the officers. While struggling to restrain him, an officer found a handgun in his waistband.

Officers took him into custody and safely retrieved the loaded firearm, according to the statement.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of possessing and carrying a loaded and concealed firearm with a prior conviction and with affiliation with a gang, possessing a firearm without a serial number and of obstructing or resisting an officer, according to the statement.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.