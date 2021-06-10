Six rescued, two arrested in human trafficking investigation that included Palo Alto brothel

A Milpitas couple was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering in connection with brothels in Milpitas, Palo Alto and San Jose, police said Wednesday.

The arrests of David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, conclude an investigation that started in December 2019, when a Milpitas brothel was identified by Milpitas detectives and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigators

Additional brothels were found throughout the county and search warrants were served in Milpitas, San Jose, and Palo Alto, police said.

Six female victims of human trafficking were rescued, and $2 million was seized in the investigation. The rescued victims were provided services through Community Solutions, an organization that provides critical services for victims of human trafficking, according to police.

Davies and Hu were taken into custody in the 100 block of Tiger Lily Drive, on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking, and are being held on $350,000 bail.