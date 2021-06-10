News

Redwood City man arrested in connection with sexual assault Tuesday night

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 10, 2021, 11:13 am 0

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office arrested a 22-year-old Redwood City man Tuesday night after a woman reported a sexual assault and an attempted robbery.

The victim flagged down deputies at 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Middlefield Road in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. She told them she was just sexually assaulted by a man who tried to take her purse.

Deputies found the suspect -- Alex Eduardo Gonzalez Millian -- in the area and arrested him on suspicion of two felonies: sexual battery and attempted robbery.

Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

