Ragazzi Continuo celebrates 10 years with virtual concert

Ragazzi Continuo, the adult a cappella group formed by alumni of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a virtual concert on Saturday, June 12.

"All Will Shine" will be livestreamed using Ragazzi Virtual Studio technology, which allows the members to perform together from home in real-time, according a press release.

Selections will include some old favorites, such as "Shenandoah," "Dedication," "Down in the River" and "Ave Maria," as well as the premiere of some new arrangements, the release states.

Directed by Michael Stahl, the concert will start at 5 p.m., with a suggested donation of $25 per viewer. More information is available at ragaziicontinuo.org.