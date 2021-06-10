News

One last hurrah for the class of 2021

Local high schools bring back graduation traditions as pandemic restrictions ease

Thu, Jun 10, 2021, 11:46 am
Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We documented some of the class of 2021's final moments on campus as they completed their high school careers.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years

• Woodside High School: Woodside High graduates its 62nd class

• Sacred Heart Preparatory: Sacred Heart's 123rd class graduates

Graduation profiles

Seniors reflect on closing out their high school careers during a pandemic

Graduate lists

Menlo-Atherton High School

Woodside High School

Woodside Priory School

Sacred Heart Preparatory

Menlo School

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

