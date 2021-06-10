One last hurrah for the class of 2021

Slideshow SLIDESHOW. Graduates hug after the Menlo-Atherton High School commencement ceremony in Atherton on June 3. Photo by Magali Gauthier. A graduate elbow bumps Principal Diane Burbank before receiving her diploma case during the Woodside High School graduation on June 4. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Audience members cheer as graduates walk onto Bradley Field for the Woodside High School graduation on June 4. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We documented some of the class of 2021's final moments on campus as they completed their high school careers.

