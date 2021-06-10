One last hurrah for the class of 2021

Midpeninsula high school students are walking across graduation stages this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We documented some of the class of 2021's final moments on campus as they completed their high school careers.
Graduation ceremony coverage
• Menlo-Atherton High School: Menlo-Atherton High School sends off its seniors with first in-person graduation in two years
• Woodside High School: Woodside High graduates its 62nd class
• Sacred Heart Preparatory: Sacred Heart's 123rd class graduates
Graduation profiles
Seniors reflect on closing out their high school careers during a pandemic
Graduate lists
