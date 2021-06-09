State to officially align with CDC masking guidance as part of June 15 reopening

Unvaccinated residents will still be required to wear a mask or face covering when indoors, Ghaly said, or when attending large outdoor events like concerts or sports.

"Fully vaccinated people can resume everyday activities without wearing a mask, except in a few limited settings that are required by federal and state rules," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday during a briefing on the updated guidance.

The updated guidance will have exceptions for a handful of situations, like riding public transit or being in a school, a child care setting, a health care setting or a nursing home.

The masking guidance as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would enable fully vaccinated residents to forego wearing a mask in most indoor and outdoor situations unless required by an individual business or local health department.

One of the California's top public health officials confirmed Wednesday that the state will align with federal face masking guidance when the state's tiered reopening system is lifted next week.

The state will also not require most businesses to check someone's vaccination status before they are allowed inside without a mask.

"Business owners will need to post requirements that people who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks," he said. "But if somebody comes into their business or their operation without a mask, it should be considered a self-attestation for someone being vaccinated."

On Wednesday, Ghaly said that enforcement mechanism will be, more or less, an honor system between businesses and their customers, if a business does not require customers to confirm their vaccination status or require all customers to wear a mask regardless of their status.

While the CDC issued its updated masking guidance on May 13, Ghaly and other state officials said they would hold off on implementing the guidance until June 15 to determine how to enforce the new rules.

State officials have previously stated their intent to lift most masking requirements when the state lifts its reopening tier system, formally known as the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, on Tuesday.

"Making sure that everybody who has decision-making capacity in COVID has those data and details is a No. 1 priority of ours so that we can make thoughtful and important guidelines, and I think the Cal/OSHA conversation that will continue tonight will do exactly that," he said.

Ghaly declined to opine on Cal/OSHA's decision-making process, citing its status as an independent commission, but emphasized that the three COVID-19 vaccines available are remarkably effective at preventing serious illness and death related to the virus.

Cal/OSHA's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved the updated workplace rules last week, and is expected to hold a special meeting Wednesday evening to discuss further updates to its workplace masking guidance.

Ghaly stayed mum on how the state aligning with the CDC's masking guidance could or should affect the current workplace guidance by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which requires fully vaccinated workers to wear a mask at all times if they are in a room with someone who is unvaccinated.

That latitude will not be afforded to indoor events with 5,000 or more attendees, which will be required through at least Oct. 1, to confirm that attendees are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to the event.

State to officially align with CDC masking guidance as part of June 15 reopening

Enforcement will be, more or less, an honor system between customers, businesses