State health department: Scammers targeting California's vaccine incentive programs

The state Department of Health is asking Californians to report any incidents of potential fraud involving scammers trying to take advantage of the state's recently announced COVID-19 vaccination incentive programs.

State officials said the public notified them of scammers impersonating state officials shortly after Friday's announcement of the first cash prize drawing of the Vax for the Win program, which is intended to motivate people to get vaccinated before the state's reopening June 15.

People reported that scammers impersonating state officials contacted them by telephone, email, text messages and through social media, asking for fees and bank information.

State officials urge people who have been approached by such scams to please email [email protected] or call the Vax for the Win incentives hotline at 1-833-993-3873.

Below are facts about the program and how to recognize legitimate contacts from fraudulent ones: