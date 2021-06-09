San Mateo County creates $5.8M relief fund to cover annual permitting fees for local businesses

Supervisor Dave Pine, who cosponsored the proposal along with Supervisor Warren Slocum, said that the relief fund was a grassroots effort.

The division oversees over 14,000 businesses in the county by conducting inspections, issuing permits, responding to complaints and ensuring that businesses comply with state regulations. The division charges businesses annual fees to cover the cost of these services.

San Mateo County supervisors approved a relief fund of up to $5.8 million Tuesday for local businesses that lost sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To do this, our strategy focused on identifying entire categories of permits or industries, rather than have teams of environmental health staff sift through our database and determine eligibility business by business," Forshey said.

Heather Forshey, director of the Environmental Health Services Division, said they aim to make it easy to access the relief.

The relief funding would help about 5,400 businesses, with a focus on small businesses and industries most impacted by the pandemic, like retail and food, public pools and spas, body art and massage, hospitality and commercial and industrial sectors.

With the relief fund, qualifying businesses that are monitored by the division would receive funding to cover the cost of annual fees, starting with the July 2021 billing cycle.

"A business in my district, Nuts for Candy, brought to my attention a series of invoices from the county that were coming due right in the middle of the darkest days of the COVID economic restrictions," Pine said. "So, on the one hand we were standing up various programs to support small business but on the other hand we were sending them these permit fee renewals."

"It is a great example of the board listening to small business," Hutar said, adding that it will help businesses get back on their feet as the state looks towards reopening on June 15.

Those larger markets will receive the attestation form in the mail or by email, Forshey said.

While most retail food businesses like coffee shops, bakeries, candy shops, breweries and wineries would be eligible, larger markets would need to submit an attestation form proving that they are independently owned and have two or fewer locations in the county.

They plan to create an online process whereby eligible businesses will automatically see the credit applied to their next annual invoice.

The Environmental Health Services Division will contribute $650,000 to the fund from its reserves. The rest will come from the county's general fund and be reimbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the economic stimulus plan approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The total cost of the program is estimated at $5,754,008. But since the number of eligible businesses may fluctuate, the board approved a fund of $5.8 million.

"While we all celebrate full tables at restaurants, shoppers in stores, and office workers coming back in the coming months — we don't see the credit card bills, unpaid rent, cashed-in 401k accounts, or loans used to survive the past 15 months," Buckmaster said in a statement.

Amy Buckmaster, president and CEO of Chamber San Mateo County, a local chamber of commerce, said that it will take most small business owners years to fully recover from the impact of the pandemic.

According to a staff report, about 5% of retail food businesses regulated by the Environmental Health Services Division had closed permanently because of the pandemic.

San Mateo County creates $5.8M relief fund to cover annual permitting fees for local businesses

Program expected to assist industries most impacted by the pandemic