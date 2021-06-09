Arts

Muse delivers in-person poetry

Local author will read from her new book at Cafe Zoe June 15

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 9, 2021, 10:44 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park poet Charlotte Muse will celebrate the release of her new book with a reading at Cafe Zoe on June 15. Courtesy Charlotte Muse.

Menlo Park author Charlotte Muse, an award-winning poet who has taught poetry at the Stanford Upward Bound Program and Foothill Summer Youth College (and contributed to the Palo Alto Weekly), is scheduled to read poetry from her new book, "In Which I Forgive the River," during a release party from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Cafe Zoe, 929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park.

The collection contains poems from several of Muse's previously published chapbooks, including "A Story Also Grows," a collection of poems about the stories of Ascension Solorsano, the last native speaker of the Mutsun language, who died in 1930.

"There are also poems in the book from Violin, a chapbook about the history and the impact of violin music on the world," Muse told this news organization.

Following Muse's reading, there will be an open mic for local poets to sign up and read works of their own.

More information is available at cafezoehub.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Muse delivers in-person poetry

Local author will read from her new book at Cafe Zoe June 15

by Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 9, 2021, 10:44 am

Menlo Park author Charlotte Muse, an award-winning poet who has taught poetry at the Stanford Upward Bound Program and Foothill Summer Youth College (and contributed to the Palo Alto Weekly), is scheduled to read poetry from her new book, "In Which I Forgive the River," during a release party from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Cafe Zoe, 929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park.

The collection contains poems from several of Muse's previously published chapbooks, including "A Story Also Grows," a collection of poems about the stories of Ascension Solorsano, the last native speaker of the Mutsun language, who died in 1930.

"There are also poems in the book from Violin, a chapbook about the history and the impact of violin music on the world," Muse told this news organization.

Following Muse's reading, there will be an open mic for local poets to sign up and read works of their own.

More information is available at cafezoehub.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.