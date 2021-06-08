News

Deputies nab pair in the act of burglary

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man and woman on suspicion of burglary after the pair walked out of a garage with items taken from a home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.

Deputies responded to a 4:38 p.m. report of a burglary in progress in the 3000 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspects had jumped over a neighbor's fence and broke into a garage.

As deputies set up a perimeter around the home, the two suspects walked out of the garage.

Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, the first three of which are felonies: burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies urge anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

