Deputies nab pair in the act of burglary

San Mateo County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man and woman on suspicion of burglary after the pair walked out of a garage with items taken from a home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.

Deputies responded to a 4:38 p.m. report of a burglary in progress in the 3000 block of Fair Oaks Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that the suspects had jumped over a neighbor's fence and broke into a garage.

As deputies set up a perimeter around the home, the two suspects walked out of the garage.

Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of committing multiple offenses, the first three of which are felonies: burglary, conspiracy, and possession of stolen property, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.