Atherton sees spike in burglaries

Atherton police are reporting an uptick in burglaries in town, with 10 taking place over the last two months, totaling a little over $12,000 in stolen goods, said Police Chief Steve McCulley.
In the majority of these burglaries, the thieves are targeting outbuildings and garages to steal bicycles and other valuable items, according to a Thursday, June 3, news bulletin issued by Atherton Police. In almost all of these incidents, garage or shed doors were left open or unlocked.
"Our investigations have revealed that these recent burglaries are not related to our past string of burglaries involving organized gang members from southern California," the post states. This is referring to a 2018-19 burglary spree in which millions of dollars of goods were stolen in 20 residential burglaries over a four-month period between November 2018 and February 2019.
The last reported burglary in town was Thursday morning on Tuscaloosa Avenue, with tools being taken from a car, according to the town's crime blotter. A residential burglary happened sometime earlier in the week on Cebalo Lane. There were also residential burglaries reported on Faxon Road and Tuscaloosa Avenue on May 26 and 30. Another happened on Selby Lane between May 11 and 12.
There are steps you can take at home to make your residence a harder target for burglars. Call 650-688-6500 or email Jennifer Frew at [email protected] to set up an appointment to review these steps for your home.
Comments
Registered user
Atherton: West Atherton
54 minutes ago
Registered user
54 minutes ago
Yet again, another bonus prize for all of the construction activities going on in the town. Everyday, literally thousands of outsiders are invited into our town to satisfy the wants and needs of those who tear up our streets, ruin our air quality, and clog the roads for students biking or the elderly walking, and who create constant “white noise” for all of the distance learners who have no choice. I have tried to speak with leaders about staggering these projects, some of which are the size of a city block, and not “stacking” them one on top of another, and it falls on deaf ears. We reward our city manager with bonuses for encouraging even more construction. Unvetted contractors and workers, scoping out what they can come back and steal at night. This wasn’t a problem 20 years ago.
Registered user
Atherton: other
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
ReginaR- How was your house built, was it constructed noise free for your neighbors? Do you think noise only happened in 2020-2021? People are trying to build their dream home why are you so against that? Yes, it is inconvenient but the results are a more energy efficient, eco friendly homes. It's not like this is going to be repeated on the same property in the next 5 years. How do you think Atherton was built, a building angel quietly dropped a home on a lot overnight and poof West Atherton magically appeared? Not sure why you attack the town manager but promoting an idea to delay construction over longer periods of time is not in a neighborhood's best interest. Maybe assessing a fine for projects not finished on time is reasonable but staggering builds is not the answer. Build the house, get it finished on time and that is the solution. The other choice is to locate to a town that has a no growth policy.