Atherton sees spike in burglaries

Atherton police are reporting an uptick in burglaries in town, with 10 taking place over the last two months, totaling a little over $12,000 in stolen goods, said Police Chief Steve McCulley.

In the majority of these burglaries, the thieves are targeting outbuildings and garages to steal bicycles and other valuable items, according to a Thursday, June 3, news bulletin issued by Atherton Police. In almost all of these incidents, garage or shed doors were left open or unlocked.

"Our investigations have revealed that these recent burglaries are not related to our past string of burglaries involving organized gang members from southern California," the post states. This is referring to a 2018-19 burglary spree in which millions of dollars of goods were stolen in 20 residential burglaries over a four-month period between November 2018 and February 2019.

The last reported burglary in town was Thursday morning on Tuscaloosa Avenue, with tools being taken from a car, according to the town's crime blotter. A residential burglary happened sometime earlier in the week on Cebalo Lane. There were also residential burglaries reported on Faxon Road and Tuscaloosa Avenue on May 26 and 30. Another happened on Selby Lane between May 11 and 12.

There are steps you can take at home to make your residence a harder target for burglars. Call 650-688-6500 or email Jennifer Frew at [email protected] to set up an appointment to review these steps for your home.