SamTrans launches series of anti-racism artwork on buses, shelters

SamTrans this week launched a series of anti-racism artwork that is being displayed on the transit agency's buses and shelters around San Mateo County.

Calling it an "effort to show its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion" following increasing numbers of hate crime attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, SamTrans worked with the Millbrae Anti-Racist Coalition and three Asian-American artists on the pieces, which will be showcased until mid-July.

Eli Africa designed full bus wraps on two SamTrans buses, while Vida Kuang made art being displayed on buses and LeUyen Pham's work is also featured on bus art as well as shelter ads.

The artwork and more information about the artists can be found online at samtrans.com.