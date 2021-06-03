TheatreWorks, others to stream 'Writing Fragments Home' to benefit AAPI community

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and more than 40 other arts organizations are co-presenting a reading of Jeffrey Lo's "Writing Fragments Home" as a benefit for Compassion in Oakland, a nonprofit organization that promotes safety in Oakland's Chinatown, formed in response to the recent surge in violence toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Lo, in addition to being a playwright, is also TheatreWorks' director of community partnerships and casting director. "Writing Fragments Home," according to a press release from TheatreWorks, is an "unapologetically Filipino American story following one playwright’s journey to rediscover his voice while combatting systemic racism."

The reading is directed by Victor Malana Maog and features notable actors from the Bay Area and beyond, including Jomar Tagatac and Emily Kuroda. It will stream live on Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m. and be available on demand through June 9.

Donations from $10 to $100 to Compassion in Oakland are encouraged.

"One of the big themes in 'Writing Fragments Home' is loneliness and how sharing stories is a way for us to cure loneliness and build empathy in our world,' Lo states in the press release. "When I think about the tragic rise in hate crimes against the AAPI community, I can't help but think about how scared, anxious and alone our community feels right now. I keep thinking about how these hate crimes were activated from a lack of empathy for people with different backgrounds and identities. My hope is that this project -- in addition to financially supporting the incredible work of Compassion in Oakland -- can inspire empathy, hope and make the members of the AAPI community feel a little less lonely and a little more understood."