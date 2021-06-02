News

Peninsula Clean Energy launches $800 e-bike rebate program

Eligibility for electric bicycle rebates depends on income

by Bay City News Service

Wed, Jun 2, 2021
Woman riding an e-bike. Peninsula Clean Energy is offering San Mateo County residents an $800 rebate on e-bikes, as long as they meet certain income requirements. Courtesy Wolfram Bölte on Unsplash.

San Mateo County's official electricity provider has funded a program to provide some residents with an $800 rebate when they buy an electric bike.

Peninsula Clean Energy announced May 26 that it has launched the discount program -- "E-Bikes for Everyone" -- to raise awareness and give more people access to buying an e-bike.

Residents may be eligible for the rebate based on household income or if they are already enrolled in any of a variety of state programs. A full list of eligibility requirements is on the utility's website at peninsulacleanenergy.com/ebikes.

Income levels must be no more than $51,520 for a household of one person, or no more than $106,000 for a household of four people.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to expand options for affordable, clean and practical electric transportation to underserved sectors in our communities," said Giselle Hale, Redwood City's vice mayor who also represents the city on Peninsula Clean Energy's board of directors.

The electric company is also expanding education about e-bikes through a partnership with the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.

"The e-bike rebate program is so important as people are biking much more since we have been forced to reset transportation norms during the pandemic," said Emma Shlaes, the coalition's deputy director. "We now have a chance to maintain those norms and enable more people to e-bike as a way to get around and to go further, which helps the community meet its health and climate change goals."

