Peninsula Clean Energy launches $800 e-bike rebate program

San Mateo County's official electricity provider has funded a program to provide some residents with an $800 rebate when they buy an electric bike.

Peninsula Clean Energy announced May 26 that it has launched the discount program -- "E-Bikes for Everyone" -- to raise awareness and give more people access to buying an e-bike.

Residents may be eligible for the rebate based on household income or if they are already enrolled in any of a variety of state programs. A full list of eligibility requirements is on the utility's website at peninsulacleanenergy.com/ebikes.

Income levels must be no more than $51,520 for a household of one person, or no more than $106,000 for a household of four people.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to expand options for affordable, clean and practical electric transportation to underserved sectors in our communities," said Giselle Hale, Redwood City's vice mayor who also represents the city on Peninsula Clean Energy's board of directors.