Man accused in Skyline double homicide found competent for trial

A Pacifica man who is charged with the 2019 stabbing deaths of two men on Skyline Boulevard has been deemed competent to stand trial, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Malik S.J. Dosouqi, 28, faces charges of two counts of murder and use of a deadly weapon with special circumstances. He is accused of luring cab driver Abdulmalek Nasher, 26, to Skyline Boulevard and stabbing him to death with a large knife on June 17, 2019. The next day, on June 18, he allegedly called for a tow truck near the same location and fatally stabbed John Pekipaki, 31, a tow truck driver for Specialty Towing in East Palo Alto.

Dosouqi was ordered to Napa State Hospital by San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Robert Foiles in December 2019 after a hearing determined he was not competent to stand trial. The court noted that Dosouqi at times laughed inexplicably during court proceedings and interjected that he would soon be getting out of custody.

On May 27, Judge Elizabeth Lee found Dosouqi fit to stand trial after the prosecution's psychiatrist, Dr. Danica McDounough from Napa State Hospital, testified that the is competent to stand trial and "it is not a close call," the DA's office said.

The case was continued to June 11 to set a preliminary hearing date. Dosouqi remains in custody with no bail set.