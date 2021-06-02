Local leaders to discuss wildfire risk during online forum Thursday

San Mateo County leaders and officials will discuss wildfire risk in the county during a virtual forum on Thursday.

The forum takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. People can register at eventbrite.com. Those who register will receive a Zoom link to access the event, which is capped at 100 attendees. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Speakers include county Supervisor Don Horsley, Portola Valley Mayor Maryann Derwin, Deputy Chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County Division Jonathan Cox, San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon and FIRE SAFE San Mateo County President Denise Enea.

They will discuss what is being done to reduce wildfire risk in the county. Speakers, community leaders and other experts will then answer questions from event attendees.

English, Mandarin and Spanish audio feeds will be available.