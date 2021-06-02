News

Local leaders to discuss wildfire risk during online forum Thursday

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 2, 2021, 11:38 am 0
A small hot spot burns in the Loma Mar area by the CZU August Lighting Complex fires on Aug. 25, 2020. Local elected leaders and fire officials will discuss wildfire risk in an online forum to be held on Thursday. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County leaders and officials will discuss wildfire risk in the county during a virtual forum on Thursday.

The forum takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. People can register at eventbrite.com. Those who register will receive a Zoom link to access the event, which is capped at 100 attendees. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Speakers include county Supervisor Don Horsley, Portola Valley Mayor Maryann Derwin, Deputy Chief of Cal Fire's San Mateo County Division Jonathan Cox, San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon and FIRE SAFE San Mateo County President Denise Enea.

They will discuss what is being done to reduce wildfire risk in the county. Speakers, community leaders and other experts will then answer questions from event attendees.

English, Mandarin and Spanish audio feeds will be available.

The forum is hosted by OneShoreline, the county's Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, and the League of Women Voters South San Mateo County, a non-partisan education and advocacy group that empowers voters and encourages participation in government.

Thursday's forum is part of a series of public online forums on climate change risk and resilience. For more information on past and upcoming forums, visit oneshoreline.org.

Past forums can be viewed on the Midpen Media Center's YouTube channel at youtube.com.

