News

Peninsula Humane Society vets rescue three little stinkers from Menlo Park construction site

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 11:45 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA staff set up a 12-foot catchpole. Courtesy PHS/SPCA.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA staff rescued a family of skunks that fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Menlo Park.

A mother skunk and her two babies trapped at the bottom of a 14-foot-deep hole. Courtesy PHS/SPCA.

Three skunks fell into the 14-foot-deep hole and were spotted by a worker on the construction site on Tuesday, May 25, according to PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.

Veterinary staffers weren't able to reach the skunks by hand so they extended a 12-foot catchpole to get the mother skunk and her two babies and pull them up to safety.

It took about an hour to get all three back up, and "one baby skunk was being stubborn," Tarbox said.

All three were put in crates and examined at the scene for possible injuries, then were released on the back side of the property after staff determined they were in good health.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Tarbox said, "Without human assistance to help them out of the hole, it is likely they would have perished. Despite being scared, none of the skunks sprayed our staff, and seemed grateful to have been safely rescued."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Peninsula Humane Society vets rescue three little stinkers from Menlo Park construction site

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 1, 2021, 11:45 am

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA staff rescued a family of skunks that fell into a deep hole at a construction site in Menlo Park.

Three skunks fell into the 14-foot-deep hole and were spotted by a worker on the construction site on Tuesday, May 25, according to PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.

Veterinary staffers weren't able to reach the skunks by hand so they extended a 12-foot catchpole to get the mother skunk and her two babies and pull them up to safety.

It took about an hour to get all three back up, and "one baby skunk was being stubborn," Tarbox said.

All three were put in crates and examined at the scene for possible injuries, then were released on the back side of the property after staff determined they were in good health.

Tarbox said, "Without human assistance to help them out of the hole, it is likely they would have perished. Despite being scared, none of the skunks sprayed our staff, and seemed grateful to have been safely rescued."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.