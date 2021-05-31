News

Spare the Air alert in effect on Monday

Alert is the first this year for Bay Area

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, May 31, 2021, 9:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area's first Spare the Air alert of the year has been issued for May 31, 2021. Photo by Anuragrana18/Wikimedia Commons under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

A combination of tailpipe exhaust and sizzling temperatures expected Monday have prompted Bay Area air quality officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for Memorial Day.

The air alert, the first this year, anticipates elevated concentrations of smog as traffic returns to prepandemic levels, said Jack Broadbent, CEO of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"This alert highlights the need to reduce our driving and keep air quality healthy by finding alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit or walking or biking," Broadbent said.

The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air officials said.

Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alert in effect on Monday

Alert is the first this year for Bay Area

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Mon, May 31, 2021, 9:29 am

A combination of tailpipe exhaust and sizzling temperatures expected Monday have prompted Bay Area air quality officials to issue a Spare the Air alert for Memorial Day.

The air alert, the first this year, anticipates elevated concentrations of smog as traffic returns to prepandemic levels, said Jack Broadbent, CEO of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"This alert highlights the need to reduce our driving and keep air quality healthy by finding alternatives to driving alone such as taking transit or walking or biking," Broadbent said.

The air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air officials said.

Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.