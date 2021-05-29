Community briefs

Menlo School students' fundraiser to help India

Four Menlo School students surpassed their goal of raising $5,000 for COVID-19 relief in India through a virtual three-point and free throw contest.

Tenth grader Lucas Vogel, sixth grader Sajni Gaitonde, eighth grader Rishan Patel and ninth grader Sohan Gaitonde raised $7,500, as of Wednesday, May 26, via the nonprofit Alley-Oop Kids. Rishan started the nonprofit in 2014 alongside his brother.

To participate in the fundraiser, register here by Sunday, May 30. Once registered, you can either donate or submit a video of yourself shooting baskets at the free throw line for a total of 30 seconds for the first round of the contest. To participate in the three-point contest, send a video of yourself shooting baskets at the three-point line in the center of the court for a total of 30 seconds. Participants will be eligible for cash prizes, and all proceeds will go toward emergency COVID-19 relief in India.

Fundraiser to upgrade Woodside Village Church hall

Like many 80-year-olds, Guild Hall at Woodside Village Church in Woodside is starting to show its age.

On the church's 128th birthday, May 23, co-chairs Cathy Quist Brisbin and Sarah Quist kicked off a capital campaign to raise $500,000 to upgrade the event space at Guild Hall and its neighboring facilities.