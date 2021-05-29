Community briefs

Four Menlo School students surpassed their goal of raising $5,000 for COVID-19 relief in India through a virtual three-point and free throw contest.
Tenth grader Lucas Vogel, sixth grader Sajni Gaitonde, eighth grader Rishan Patel and ninth grader Sohan Gaitonde raised $7,500, as of Wednesday, May 26, via the nonprofit Alley-Oop Kids. Rishan started the nonprofit in 2014 alongside his brother.
To participate in the fundraiser, register here by Sunday, May 30. Once registered, you can either donate or submit a video of yourself shooting baskets at the free throw line for a total of 30 seconds for the first round of the contest. To participate in the three-point contest, send a video of yourself shooting baskets at the three-point line in the center of the court for a total of 30 seconds. Participants will be eligible for cash prizes, and all proceeds will go toward emergency COVID-19 relief in India.
Like many 80-year-olds, Guild Hall at Woodside Village Church in Woodside is starting to show its age.
On the church's 128th birthday, May 23, co-chairs Cathy Quist Brisbin and Sarah Quist kicked off a capital campaign to raise $500,000 to upgrade the event space at Guild Hall and its neighboring facilities.
Renovation plans for the approximately 1,440-square-foot wooden structure built in 1941 include redoing the French doors, adding windows to one wall, removing the fireplace, raising the ceiling, repairing the roof and installing HVAC and a new commercial kitchen.
The work also involves making the nearby bathrooms larger and ADA accessible. Woodside architect Steve Patrick is overseeing the project.
Organizers said they hope community members will lend their support to turning Guild Hall into a beautiful gathering place that will last for many more years to come.
More information is here.
