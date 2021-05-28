News

Sacred Heart's 123rd class graduates

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, May 28, 2021, 10:27 am
On May 22, Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton graduated 155 students at its 123rd commencement ceremony, which was held on the school's football field after last year's graduation was a "drive-in" due to the pandemic.

Graduates from the class of 2021 plan to attend at least 74 different institutions. At least 48 students will study in California, and at least 105 will study out of state, according to a school press release.

On May 22 Sacred Heart Preparatory graduated 155 students at its 123rd commencement ceremony. Courtesy Sacred Heart Preparatory.

Valedictorian Jacquelin Chin said in her address that the class of 2021 established itself as "one of the most unique classes in SHP history," having navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is a testament to our strength, our resilience, our power. With these same qualities, we formed long-lasting friendships, deepened or discovered our passions, and created beautiful memories," she said.

Besides Chin, remarks were also given by Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Principal Jennie Whitcomb; salutatorian Joey Guardino; and Jake Moffat, English department co-chair and creative inquiry teacher.

Some 29 student athletes, the most in the school's history, will go on to play athletics at the intercollegiate level. Nearly 60% will compete for NCAA Division I teams.

Following a century-old school tradition, the school awarded "Blue Ribbons" to students, who were nominated and elected by the faculty and ratified by the administration. The ribbons reflect outstanding achievement in academics and standards of character in the fulfillment of one or more of the school's guiding goals.

Light Blue Ribbons, for embodiment of a particular goal, were awarded to Luci Illnicki-Lambert and Connor Fitzpatrick for Goal I: A personal and active faith in God; Zoe Schneider, Axel de Vernou, and Anisha Menath for Goal II: A deep respect for intellectual values; Juliette Barragan, Aanya Kapoor, Carter Sun, and Sheyla Aguilar for Goal III: A social awareness which impels to action; Ava Borchers and Guardino for Goal IV: The building of community as a Christian value; Alekos Kapur, Anne-Sophie Lacombe, and Jonathan Martinez for Goal V: Personal growth in an atmosphere of wise freedom; and Kathryn Sweeney, Brandon Felix, and Tiffany Sanchez Ramirez each received a Dark Blue Ribbon, for embodiment of the values implicit in a Sacred Heart education.

