Sacred Heart's 123rd class graduates

On May 22, Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton graduated 155 students at its 123rd commencement ceremony, which was held on the school's football field after last year's graduation was a "drive-in" due to the pandemic.

Graduates from the class of 2021 plan to attend at least 74 different institutions. At least 48 students will study in California, and at least 105 will study out of state, according to a school press release.

Valedictorian Jacquelin Chin said in her address that the class of 2021 established itself as "one of the most unique classes in SHP history," having navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That is a testament to our strength, our resilience, our power. With these same qualities, we formed long-lasting friendships, deepened or discovered our passions, and created beautiful memories," she said.

Besides Chin, remarks were also given by Richard A. Dioli, director of schools; Principal Jennie Whitcomb; salutatorian Joey Guardino; and Jake Moffat, English department co-chair and creative inquiry teacher.